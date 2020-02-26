Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $1,534,573.28 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novocure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novocure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Novocure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.