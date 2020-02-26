Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

NVCR stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

In other Novocure news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $541,435.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,837 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

