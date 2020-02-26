NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of NOW worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NOW by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NOW by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $985.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

