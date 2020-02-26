NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 235,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

