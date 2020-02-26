Numeraire (NMR) Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $7.28 or 0.00083641 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and $1.02 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,761 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

