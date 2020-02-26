NuShares Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,319.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023960 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006158 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

