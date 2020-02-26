Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 112,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,057. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $3,082,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,593 shares of company stock worth $15,276,138. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

