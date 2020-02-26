Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.89) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.74). Nutanix also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 5,441,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,593 shares of company stock worth $15,276,138. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.