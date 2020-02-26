NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.38-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.4 million.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.