NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.60 million.NV5 Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.38-4.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

NVEE stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,745. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $833.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

