nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

