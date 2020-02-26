NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,860.28 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,586.54 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,911.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3,732.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

