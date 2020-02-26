Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 546,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,268. The company has a market cap of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.