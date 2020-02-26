OAX (OAX) Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. OAX has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $391,875.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.