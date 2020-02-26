Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE OII opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.21. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 468,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

