ODEM (ODE) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $768,388.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

