ODUWA One Day Volume Tops $61,695.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $273,061.00 and $61,695.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00040931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,725.67 or 0.99985549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000648 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000485 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

