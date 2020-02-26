Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $569,660.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LBank and Bit-Z. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.61 million and $569,660.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

