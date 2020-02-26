Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) Announces $0.07 Final Dividend

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Oil Search stock traded down A$0.30 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$5.85 ($4.15). 9,843,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Oil Search has a 52-week low of A$6.18 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of A$8.46 ($6.00).

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

