OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $327.92 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, OKB has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $327.92 million and approximately $310.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.