OKCash (OK) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,493.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. OKCash has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $30,493.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.04 or 1.00906274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,019,553 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.