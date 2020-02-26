Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.25.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $227.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

