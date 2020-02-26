Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 21,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

