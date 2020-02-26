Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $191,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 164,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,627. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

