OmiseGO (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183.11 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $122.14 million and $183.11 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00009912 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, B2BX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Independent Reserve, ChaoEX, B2BX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Coinnest, TDAX, Iquant, Exmo, Hotbit, Coinone, Ovis, FCoin, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, Neraex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Liqui, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bancor Network, COSS, DragonEX, DDEX, Braziliex, ABCC, OKEx, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, C2CX, IDEX, BitMart, Koinex, Bittrex, Livecoin, BigONE, Tidex, Zebpay, Crex24, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Binance, CoinBene, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, AirSwap, Huobi, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Coinsuper, Mercatox, GOPAX, Radar Relay and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

