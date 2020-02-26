Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $797,864.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00016285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $797,864.00 and $248.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,852 coins and its circulating supply is 562,536 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

