One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the January 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 44,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.00. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

