OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the January 30th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of OPGN remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 340,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

