Oppenheimer Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,366. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

