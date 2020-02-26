Oppenheimer Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $12.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Amarin by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 344,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Amarin by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amarin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after acquiring an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

