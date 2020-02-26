Oppenheimer Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 32,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $453,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

