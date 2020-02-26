Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lendingtree Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lendingtree in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $292.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.86, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.99. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lendingtree by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

