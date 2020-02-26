Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Optibase stock remained flat at $$11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Optibase has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

