Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

