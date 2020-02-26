Orbs 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $25.57 million and $1.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,035,574,378 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

