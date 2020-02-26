OST (OST) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. OST has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $218,693.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, OST has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

