Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,296 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,736. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

