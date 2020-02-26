Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,522 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,883 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.38). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

