Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

