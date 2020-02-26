Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Acquires $21,422.50 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Eric A. Kaye bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $21,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 762,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

