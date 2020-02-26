Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Insider Stephen Charles Diggle Purchases 38,963 Shares

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 18,309 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £19,041.36 ($25,047.83).

Shares of OBD traded up GBX 5.28 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.78 ($1.12). 17,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,675. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.75. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a one year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.24).

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

