PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0002

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and Graviex. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $11,295.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

