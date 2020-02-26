Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,197 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 7,373,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.