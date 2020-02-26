Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,021 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. 216,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its 200 day moving average is $238.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.06 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.