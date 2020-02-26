Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 417,469 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,469 shares during the period. Uniti Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Uniti Group worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 703,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 385,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 1,829,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,034. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

