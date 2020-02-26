Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $23,313,665.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,026,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,453,919.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 512,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,639. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

