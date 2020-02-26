Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 4.54% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

