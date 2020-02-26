Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 44,948,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,910,108. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

