Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 491,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,715. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

