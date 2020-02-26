Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

